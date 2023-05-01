Financial Comparison: D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) versus Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -13.48% -87.09% -24.47%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Onion Global and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

Onion Global has a beta of -3.55, indicating that its stock price is 455% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $984.84 million 0.34 -$177.47 million ($0.35) -2.97

Onion Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Summary

Onion Global beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

