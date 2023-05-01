Financial Comparison: Hour Loop (HOUR) and Its Peers

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hour Loop to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hour Loop and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 189 1168 3506 49 2.70

Hour Loop currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 55.58%. Given Hour Loop’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -15.23% -51.02% -10.95%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Hour Loop and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -39.50 Hour Loop Competitors $15.65 billion -$175.65 million 4.81

Hour Loop’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hour Loop rivals beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

