Financial Contrast: SAP (NYSE:SAP) vs. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

SAP has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SAP alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 2 4 10 0 2.50 Activision Blizzard 0 0 15 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SAP and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.

SAP currently has a consensus target price of $120.20, suggesting a potential downside of 11.14%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus target price of $91.79, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Activision Blizzard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than SAP.

Dividends

SAP pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Activision Blizzard pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SAP pays out 114.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Activision Blizzard pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SAP has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SAP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 6.47% 5.47% 3.19% Activision Blizzard 22.82% 12.97% 9.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAP and Activision Blizzard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $32.53 billion 4.90 $2.41 billion $1.79 75.57 Activision Blizzard $7.53 billion 8.10 $1.51 billion $2.35 33.07

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats SAP on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The Services segment offers professional services, premium support services, implementation services for software products, and education services on the use of products. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc. segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products. The Blizzard Entertainment segment is engaged in delivering content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, and by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Blizzard products. The King Digital Entertainment segment is focused on delivering content through free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from in-game sales and in-game advertising on the mobile platform. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.