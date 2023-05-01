Financial Life Advisors Has $347,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Life Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.82. 13,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,838. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $209.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

