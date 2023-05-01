Financial Life Advisors Has $481,000 Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Financial Life Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,665 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,812,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 69,398 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 184,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,758,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,835,000 after buying an additional 247,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

