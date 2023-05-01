Financial Life Advisors Has $5.95 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Life Advisors cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,629,980 shares. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

