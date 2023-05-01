Financial Life Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Life Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,877 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.50. 6,574,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,926,625. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

