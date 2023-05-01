Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Stock Down 43.4 %

NASDAQ FXCOW traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.02. 31,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,946. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Strategies Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

