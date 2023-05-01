First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen Buys 1,000 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.4 %

FIBK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 942,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

