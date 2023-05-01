First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $25.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

