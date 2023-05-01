First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Gap Up to $25.59

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.59, but opened at $26.48. First Interstate BancSystem shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 36,244 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FIBK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.19). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

