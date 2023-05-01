First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLIC. TheStreet downgraded First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

First of Long Island stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.92. 228,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,432. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $245.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 28.08%. Equities analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 1,262.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First of Long Island by 249.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 2,165.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

See Also

