First Pacific Advisors LP Has $262.56 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,959,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,846 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $262,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $123.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

