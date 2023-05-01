First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

FPAFY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 14,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,681. First Pacific has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

