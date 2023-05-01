First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $16,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 278,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,198,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,926,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.02. 102,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

