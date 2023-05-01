First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Up 20.8% in April

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,201. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $20.21.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
