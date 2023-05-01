First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Up 20.8% in April

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,201. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,292,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 993,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,763,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 831,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 994,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 452,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,225,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

