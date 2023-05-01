First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 19.4% in April

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
FTSL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 88,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,847. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $47.01.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Senior Loan Fund
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
See Also
