First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 19.4% in April

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

FTSL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 88,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,847. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $47.01.

Get First Trust Senior Loan Fund alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.