Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) versus First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Head to Head Comparison

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Five Star Bancorp and First Financial Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Financial Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Five Star Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.52%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $34.13, indicating a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

45.5% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and First Financial Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $125.07 million 2.93 $44.80 million $2.80 7.59 First Financial Bankshares $564.52 million 7.40 $234.48 million $1.61 18.17

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. Five Star Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Five Star Bancorp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Five Star Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Five Star Bancorp has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 33.94% 19.90% 1.58% First Financial Bankshares 39.69% 18.12% 1.77%

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Five Star Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates through seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

