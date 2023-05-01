Floki Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Floki Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a market cap of $307.69 million and approximately $26.10 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,320,754,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).FLOKI token is a meme-culture inspired token active in the gaming industry, DeFi and charity.

Valhalla is FLOKI’s NFT Metaverse game that will be powered by the FLOKI token. Valhalla will feature A-level game mechanics on the blockchain. This includes on-chain gaming interactions and upgradeable NFTs.

FlokiFi is the umbrella name for a suite of decentralized finance products that will be launching under the Floki brand. FlokiFi is short for “Floki Finance”. It is the perfect way we can think of to describe a series of utility products we will be launching that will make “FlokiFi” an ecosystem itself within the wider Floki Ecosytem. The first utility product that will be launching under the FlokiFi umbrella is the FlokiFi Locker protocol.”

Floki Inu Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.