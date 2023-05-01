FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.34-$7.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08-$6.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.15 billion. FMC also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.66-$1.86 EPS.

FMC Trading Up 0.1 %

FMC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.76. 910,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.71. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

