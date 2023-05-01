FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.34-$7.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.38.

NYSE FMC traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $123.76. The company had a trading volume of 910,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average is $124.71. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in FMC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

