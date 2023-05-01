Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Short Interest Down 10.7% in April

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Forafric Global Price Performance

AFRI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.01. 539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Forafric Global has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRI. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter worth about $412,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Further Reading

