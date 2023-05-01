Foresight Enterprise VCT (FTF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Rating) will be announcing its Final earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

LON:FTF remained flat at GBX 60.50 ($0.76) during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.24. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.50 ($0.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £141.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.29 and a beta of 0.02.

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

