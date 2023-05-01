Foresight Enterprise VCT (FTF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Rating) will be announcing its Final earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance
LON:FTF remained flat at GBX 60.50 ($0.76) during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.24. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.50 ($0.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £141.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.29 and a beta of 0.02.
About Foresight Enterprise VCT
Further Reading
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.