Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,770 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 232.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $241.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,365. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average of $227.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

