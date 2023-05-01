Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 601 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $47.63. 261,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

