Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,308 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after buying an additional 440,797 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Linde by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after buying an additional 406,698 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

LIN traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $371.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $372.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.36. The company has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

