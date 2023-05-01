Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,099,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,309 shares during the period. Flux Power makes up about 2.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 19.33% of Flux Power worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLUX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,364. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 77.93% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FLUX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Monday, February 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Flux Power from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 8,974 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $60,036.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,457,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,819,310.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,775 shares of company stock valued at $117,617 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

