Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 3,108 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

