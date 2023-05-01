Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $413.03. 1,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total transaction of $293,666.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,754 shares of company stock worth $7,354,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

