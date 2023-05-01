Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,051,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JKHY traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,864. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.32.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.60.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

