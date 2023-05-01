Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.42 on Monday, reaching $374.14. 115,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,329. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.94 and a 200 day moving average of $345.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

