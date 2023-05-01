Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 234,613 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,613 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 67,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,035. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Genworth Financial news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

