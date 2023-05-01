Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,700 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Formula One Group Price Performance

FWONA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ FWONA traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 74,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,454. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

