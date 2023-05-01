Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 560 shares.The stock last traded at $63.35 and had previously closed at $62.85.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $968.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $633.88 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY)
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.