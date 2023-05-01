Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 560 shares.The stock last traded at $63.35 and had previously closed at $62.85.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $968.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $633.88 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

