Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 48,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $154.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

