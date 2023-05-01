Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,232 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 284,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

