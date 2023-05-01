Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Down 11.2% in April

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fortitude Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:FTCO traded down 0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 6.85. 23,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,824. The company has a fifty day moving average of 6.69 and a 200 day moving average of 6.15. Fortitude Gold has a 12 month low of 5.25 and a 12 month high of 7.41.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.