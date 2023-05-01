Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 782,044 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,534,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,016,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,032,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DBMF opened at $26.56 on Monday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $818.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

