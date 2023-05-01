Fortress Wealth Group LLC Invests $327,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.61 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

