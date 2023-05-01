Fortress Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

NVDA opened at $278.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $281.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

