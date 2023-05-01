Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 391 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,039,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,507,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $151.00 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $407.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

