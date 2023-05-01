Fortress Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 101,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $554.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

