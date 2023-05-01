Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.85. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 410,619 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

