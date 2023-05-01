Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 3,741 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 231.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,545. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

