Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 202.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PPL were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PPL by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,376,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.96. 771,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,024. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

