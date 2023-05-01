Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 22,739 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 553.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 333,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 282,538 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.58. 538,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $42.53.
Equinor ASA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.14.
Equinor ASA Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
