Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 22,739 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 553.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 333,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 282,538 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.58. 538,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 50.09% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.14.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.