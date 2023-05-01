Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $744,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $343.03. 239,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.13 and a 200-day moving average of $306.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $346.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,119 shares of company stock worth $17,487,229. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

