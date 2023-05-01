Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.11 Million in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Regency Centers comprises 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.7 %

REG stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.02. 66,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on REG. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

