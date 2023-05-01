Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $791,000 in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Inari Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NARI traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $65.73. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,385,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $567,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,240 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.