Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $687,000 Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $83,227,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 221.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,397,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,371,000 after buying an additional 784,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Smartsheet
In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,557 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Price Performance
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $212.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
